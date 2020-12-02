REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is limiting visitation for people in acute care facilities after announcing escalating COVID-19 activity in Regina.

The health authority said in a news release on Wednesday that family presence and visitation is being limited to compassionate care reasons only at all acute care facilities in the city.

The restrictions come into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and will be re-assessed in 14 days.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the SHA said. “These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

All long-term care and personal care homes in Regina have visitor restrictions. People can only visit for compassionate care reasons.

Compassionate care reasons may include end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care, maternal and pediatrics.