Advertisement
SHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Regina, Estevan
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 11:28AM CST
The CDC has once again updated its guidance on coronavirus, this time to say that it can spread by airborne transmission. (NIAID-RML via CNN)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a number of COVID-19 potential exposures in Regina and Estevan.
ESTEVAN
Oct. 15
- Michael's Bakery, King Street, 12:45 to 1 p.m.
- Walmart, 413 Kensington Avenue, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
- Eddie Websters, 122 Fourth Street, 6 to 8 p.m.
REGINA
Oct. 13
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 2 p.m.
Oct. 14
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres) @ Kramer Blvd, transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) @ Superstore North, to downtown. Transferred to Route #4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd, 4 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 15
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 7 a.m. to 12 noon
- Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.
- Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres), From Kramer Blvd transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 6 to 7 a.m.
- Regina Transit, North Superstore, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to downtown. Transferred to Route 4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd., 12 to 1 p.m.
Oct. 16
- Crawford's No Frills, 500 Fourth Avenue, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 18
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
This was originally incorrectly communicated as occurring on Oct. 19.
Oct. 19
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 10 to 10:45 a.m.