Shared e-scooter program will officially launch in Regina tomorrow

Fans of e-scooters in Regina will get to see the program come to fruition as it is officially launching on Wednesday.

Mayor Sandra Masters will join two vendors at 10 a.m. at Victoria Park and Scarth Street, across from O’Hanlons to launch the program, followed by demonstrations.

City council approved a bylaw amendment in April that would allow a shared e-scooter program to operate.

Several steps were taken to get the program rolling. The city had posted a request for applications where vendors interested in operating e-scooters in the city could apply.

Rental costs for e-scooters and permitted riding areas will be announced later on.

More information can be found on the City of Regina’s website or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.