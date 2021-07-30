Advertisement
Shaunavon man facing child pornography charges
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 10:37AM CST
Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography. (File Image)
REGINA -- A Shaunavon man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
According to a release, the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Shaunavon on April 21. Police said several electronic devices were seized for analysis and evidence was located on the devices.
Steven King, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography. Police said he was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 2.