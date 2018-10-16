

A Regina mother is speaking out after two teens allegedly attacked and stabbed her daughter last month.

Samantha Racette’s says her daughter, Lena, was attacked just before noon on Sept. 24 at Scott Collegiate High School. Racette told CTV News Lena was planning to meet up with some friends.

“This boy messaged her and said ‘Do you have a smoke you want to share with me?’” Racette said. “She said ‘Yeah, sure’ and they were friends and she and this girl were friends, the two accused, and she didn’t know the girl was in the vehicle.”

On Sept. 25, Regina police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl had been charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement. According to police, Lena got into a vehicle driven by the boy, and she didn’t know a girl was in the back seat.

According to Racette, the car drove away from the school and the attack began. Lena’s friend began choking her with a leather belt from the backseat.

“She had the belt tightened and pulled her into the seat,” Racette said. “Her hair was grabbed and pulled back and her head was pulled back and then this girl’s hand came around the other side was attempting to stab her in the face.”

Racette’s daughter was able to fight off the girl, but the struggle continued into a nearby alley.

“(She) threw her in a puddle and stomping on her and kicking her and attempting to take her phone,” Racette said. “She prepared herself to die. She said, ‘Mom, I was ready, I was ready but I was going to call someone.’”

Once the car drove away, Lena was able to look for help.

“I pulled up to the school and there’s cops everywhere, and an ambulance sitting there and it was something out of a movie,” Racette said.

Lena went through hours of surgery to repair a stab wound in the palate of her mouth. Racette says her daughter is dealing with extreme anxiety since the attack.

Racette decided to share Lena’s story after hearing of another teen’s death over the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Racette says she knows the victim’s mother and Lena was close friends with the girl who died.

Racette now wants to create a support group and women’s society to work with youth in the community. She hopes to start the group with a community meeting by January, while her family works to recover from the attack on her daughter.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay