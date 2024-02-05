REGINA
Regina

    • Shoplifting incident involving knife leads to charges for Regina man

    A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen at the scene of a collision in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen at the scene of a collision in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A Regina man is facing several charges following a shoplifting incident at a business in Harbour Landing.

    At around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, Regina police officers were dispatched to a weapons call on the 4500 block of Gordon Road.

    Police learned that a man had entered a business in the area, concealed several hundred dollars worth of items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store.

    When the suspect was approached by loss prevention officers (LPO), the man allegedly threatened them with a knife. The officers were able to seize the bag full of items from the suspect.

    Following this action, the suspect lunged at the LPOs with the knife before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

    Regina police quickly located the man in a nearby parking lot. A search following the arrest led to the discovery of a knife.

    A 27-year-old Regina man faces charges of robbery, obstructing a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

    The man made his appearance on the charges on Monday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats

    Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News