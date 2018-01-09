

CTV Regina





Police are looking for information after a shot was fired at a Regina home on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in 1100 block of Wallace Street around 7:10 a.m. According to police, officers found a hole in a front window where a bullet went through two panes of glass.

Police believe a shot was fired from a vehicle around 7:05 a.m. There were no injuries.

Officers were unable to find any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.