REGINA -- Police were called to the 300 block of College Ave. E after several residents in the area reported hearing multiple gun shots.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found evidence that a gun was shot in the area. Police say no one was injured as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.