    Showers expected to start work week

    Showers with a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Regina and surrounding area on Tuesday.

    Sunshine with some clouds is in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

    Temperatures are expected to be around or slightly below seasonal. However, some overnight lows could creep close to zero mid-week.

