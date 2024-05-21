Showers expected to start work week
Showers with a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Regina and surrounding area on Tuesday.
Watch CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan’s Tuesday morning weather forecast using the video player at the top of this page.
Sunshine with some clouds is in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.
Temperatures are expected to be around or slightly below seasonal. However, some overnight lows could creep close to zero mid-week.
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
People in Gaza are 'wasting' from famine: World Food Programme director
World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain says people living in Gaza are 'wasting' as famine concerns continue amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
WATCH Why today's inflation numbers are good if you have a mortgage
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
Police investigating after armed robbery at Saskatoon store
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 Block of 8th Street East.
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Winnipeg
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
The Manitobans who have qualified for the Olympics in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris are just over two months away, and so far a pair of Manitobans will be representing Canada.
Edmonton
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024
Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.
Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Calgary
Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
Lethbridge
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
Thousands of TTC workers could be on strike as of June 7
Thousands of TTC workers could walk off the job starting on June 7 after the Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a no-board report to their union on Tuesday.
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
Ottawa
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 150 homes affected by gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet
Ottawa Fire Services is on scene of a gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet on Tuesday afternoon.
3 dead following collision on Guy Lafleur Highway in western Quebec
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a collision Monday on the Guy Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.
Montreal
Judge challenges constitutionality of Quebec law requiring immediate translation in English trials
A Quebec Court judge has challenged the constitutionality of a section of the Charter of the French Language adopted by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
Vancouver Island
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
London
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
Bruce County soon to be home to second largest battery in Canada
Bruce County will soon be home to the second largest battery in Canada. The province's grid operator has awarded French renewable energy company Neoen a contract for a new 380 megawatt battery.
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Kitchener
Fireworks played part in Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener, say police
Police are investigating a Kitchener shooting that sent one person to hospital.
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
Atlantic
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs
A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.
Warm May week ahead with periods of showers, chance of thunderstorms for the Maritimes
There will be periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across the Maritimes this week.
N.L.
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.