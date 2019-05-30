'Significant rain' still needed for crops to emerge: Crop report
Canola grower David Reid checks on his storage bins full of last year's crop of canola seed on his farm near Cremona, Alta., on March 22, 2019. The Canola Council of Canada is calling on the federal government to "consider all available options" amid a seed trade dispute with China that's suspended shipments from two exporters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:55AM CST
The majority of crops have been planted this month, according to this week’s provincial crop report.
Ninety-two per cent of crop is seeded, ahead of the five-year average of 83 per cent for this time of year. Seeding is most advanced in the southwest part of the province at 96 per cent.
Topsoil conditions are deteriorating according to the report, due to wind and lack of rainfall. Cropland moisture is considered 32 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. Hay land moisture is considered 35 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 28 per cent very short.
Hay and pasture growth has been lacking due to minimal moisture. Significant rain is still needed for crops to emerge and grow, as most crops are behind in the stages of development for this time of year.
Crop damage over the last week has occurred due to lack of rain, frost, wind, hail flea beetles and cutworms.