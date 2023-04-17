'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.

A “significant” spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central and southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.

That's according to a Environment and Climate Change Canada special weather statement issued for much of the central and southern portions of the province including Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw..

“Rain mixed with snow will move into the region on Tuesday afternoon with precipitation fully transitioning to snow overnight on Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall will begin to fall early Wednesday morning,” the agency said on its website.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to be from the Regina area to the Manitoba Parklands.

Snowfall or winter storm watches and warnings are also likely to be issued as the system draws nearer and the low-pressure system's evolution becomes clearer in the coming days, the weather agency said.

Travel conditions are expected to be particularly bad on Wednesday thanks to moderate to strong easterly winds.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada said predicting the system remains to be “quite a challenge.”

“There remain to be uncertainties with the evolution of this system, ranging from timing the onset of rain turning to snow, snowfall totals, and the corridor of heaviest snowfall,” Environment Canada said on its website Monday morning.