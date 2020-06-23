REGINA -- The Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for six simulation-training rifles that were stolen from the Department of National Defense.

One week ago, on June 16, police were called to the location in the 1600 block of Elphinstone Street for a break and enter and theft. The six training rifles were missing along with training rounds, magazines and some binoculars.

The equipment had not been physically verified since March, and one gun has since been recovered by RCMP in Lumsden.

“While these firearms are modified versions of the C-7 rifle, nonoperational with real ammunition, they are intended to simulate appearance, feel, and function, making them very difficult to distinguish from an active firearm,” RPS said in a news release. “Police remind the public that displaying any type of firearm in public, imitation or otherwise, will prompt an immediate response from police.”

RPS is working alongside the Canadian Armed Forces Military Police to locate the missing items.