Sinkhole shuts down part of McCarthy Blvd.
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 7:03PM CST Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 7:04PM CST
A sinkhole opened up on McCarthy Blvd. on March 27, 2020, forcing crews to close down part of the road. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- A sinkhole forced crews to shut down part of McCarthy Blvd. on Friday evening.
The around five metres deep sinkhole opened up in the southbound lane of McCarthy Blvd. around 6 p.m.
Officers on scene blocked off the entire southbound side of the street.
City officials were on scene assessing the damage around 6:45 p.m.