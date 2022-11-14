Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered “unstable” as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) responded to the scene of an explosion at a residence in the area of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Crews described the blast, that completely destroyed a residential building, as a “major explosion.”
Gord Hewitt, the deputy chief of RFPS, provided an update on the incident on Monday morning, but said the cause is not yet known.
“Because of the extent of the damage, it’s still fairly early in the process right now, so we’re hoping to have a better update by the end of the day,” Hewitt said.
The area remains fenced off and the public is asked to stay away for the time being.
“The security was on site at night and security remains on site and it will remain on site until we're confident that we've completed the investigation and the property is safe,” Hewitt said during a press conference.
Hewitt confirmed the structure was a four-plex building that was vacant at the time of the explosion, according to the building owner. A neighbouring apartment building was also “heavily damaged,” according to Hewitt.
Heavy equipment has been brought in to clear debris as crews investigate the scene for the cause of the explosion. That work is continuing on Monday.
Some windows around the area were damaged as a result of the explosion. Regina Fire worked to board up any houses that had damaged windows.
The one person injured in the incident, four properties away from the explosion, had minor glass abrasions due to a broken window.
Regina Fire worked with SaskEnergy to get the property’s gas lines turned off. Regina police also assisted evacuating some properties nearby.
Residents within one block of the explosion were forced to vacate their homes as emergency crews continued their work. Unaffected residents were able to return to their homes on Sunday evening.
A city transit warming bus was brought in to assist any residents who were evacuated. Two residents, from the neighbouring apartment building, were displaced.
Hewitt said the Regina Police Service’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the investigation due to their knowledge and experience with explosive incidents.
SaskEnergy was unable to comment on the explosion or its cause on Sunday. However, a spokesperson confirmed the organization was aware of the incident and was looking into it.
'I THOUGHT MY HOUSE BLEW UP'
For residents in the neighbourhood, the ordeal was a brutal interruption to a peaceful Sunday morning.
"I felt and heard it. Everything in my house, I thought my house blew up,” resident Nelson Mantee told CTV News. “I thought my neighbours blew up."
A resident in the area, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV News she felt her entire house shake at the moment of the explosion.
"We thought the building, the whole building collapsed,” another resident said.
“It was not only shaking, it boomed."
Houses surrounding the blast site experienced extreme damage from the explosion, leaving residents of the neighbourhood shaken hours after the blast.
"It's shock still and [I’m] lucky, I always walk by here and I was on my way just to walk by,” Mantee said.
“I'm still reeling about it thinking about it, looking at this place being like, wow."
More details to come...
With files from CTV News Regina's David Prisciak and Brianne Foley
