Five youth and one adult are facing charges after an early morning incident on the 900 block on Retallack Street on Sunday.

The Regina Police Service announced the charges Monday morning.

On the morning in question, police say they were called to a house for a report of firearms at a large gathering.

Police requested more resources, so several more teams arrived including the canine, crisis negotiator and SWAT units.

Police say after they interviewed those who were in the house, they learned that several people were facing outstanding warrants or breaching court-ordered conditions. No firearms were found.

Five boys, two 14-year-olds and three 16-year-olds, were arrested and each charged with breach of an undertaking. The boys cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They made their first appearance in youth court on Monday.

Richelle Sunshine Taniskishayinew, 20, of Regina is also charged with breach of an undertaking. She made her first appearance in provincial court on Monday.