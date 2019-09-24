REGINA -- Regina police seized illicit cannabis, cash and documents from four unlicensed cannabis dispensaries on Monday afternoon.

Officers searched the four locations around 4 p.m. Monday.

Six people have been charged and fined for unlawfully committing offences under the Saskatchewan Cannabis Control Act, police say.

The locations of the dispensaries, and the people charged are as follows:

2400 block of Dewdney Avenue — One woman charged with possession of illicit cannabis.

2800 block of Saskatchewan Drive — Two men charged with possession and distribution of illicit cannabis.

1500 block of 11th Avenue — Man charged with possession of illicit cannabis.

1400 block of Scarth Street — Two men charged with possession and distribution of illicit cannabis.

Any court matters are scheduled for Dec. 16.