REGINA -- In a brief statement issued Friday night, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says it "has been approved to start play effective immediately."

The league said up to 150 fans will be allowed to attend games and will be required to wear masks in the arena.

"Teams are scheduling exhibition games to be played between now and Nov. 1," the SJHL stated. "The exhibition schedule will be released to the public as soon as possible."

The SJHL has been approved to start play effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/MamhswQNC5 — SJHL (@theSJHL) October 17, 2020

