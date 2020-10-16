Advertisement
SJHL allowed to resume play 'effective immediately'
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 9:27PM CST Last Updated Friday, October 16, 2020 9:32PM CST
The Weyburn Red Wings hold training camp as the team awaits the start of the 2020-2021 SJHL season. (Claire Hanna/CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- In a brief statement issued Friday night, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says it "has been approved to start play effective immediately."
The league said up to 150 fans will be allowed to attend games and will be required to wear masks in the arena.
"Teams are scheduling exhibition games to be played between now and Nov. 1," the SJHL stated. "The exhibition schedule will be released to the public as soon as possible."
More to come...