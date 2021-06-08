REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is planning a return to the ice in September 2021.

The league announced important dates for the 2021-22 season in a news release Tuesday, including a regular season start date of Sept. 24, with the season ending on March 4.

“The SJHL and the Saskatchewan Government thank the efforts of Saskatchewan people to follow the rules of the provincial health order and to get vaccinated,” the league said in a release.

“We are moving forward in our roadmap to get back to normal, which includes SJHL hockey starting this fall.”

The league has dealt with more than a year of uncertainty, after the 2020 playoffs and subsequent 2020-21 season were cut short due to COVID-19. Teams have not been on the ice for regular competition since November 2020.

The Board of Governors, the general managers and coaches of SJHL teams will be meeting soon to set the schedule for the upcoming season, according to the league.

The full list of important dates include:

Sept. 24: Start date of regular season

Oct. 4, 5, 6: SJHL Showcase in Warman

Dec. 19: Start of Christmas break

Dec. 27: Return from Christmas

Jan. 25 and 26: SJHL/MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg.

March 4: Regular season ends

March 11: First round of playoffs start

March 25: 2nd round starts

April 8: Saskatchewan Jr Hockey League finals

April 29: Anavet Cup starts

May 20: Centennial Cup starts in Estevan

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League released its return plan for the 2021-22 season on June 5, including a September 17 start and a 54 game schedule.