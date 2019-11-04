REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League will return to Regina on Jan. 21 and 22 2020.

The third annual MJHL/SJHL Showcase will bring in 60 players from each league to form three teams of 20. Two teams will be made up of players under 20 and the other will be players under the age of 18. All teams are picked by the coaches of their respective leagues.

“This event gives our players a chance to showcase their skills and abilities for scouts from all higher levels of hockey,” MJHL commissioner Kim Davis said in a release. “We hope to build on the success from the previous two years and create a better Showcase this year.”

All games will be played at the Co-Operators Centre.