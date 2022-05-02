SJHL names Kyle McIntyre as new commissioner

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced Kyle McIntyre as its new commissioner on Monday morning.

McIntyre is a former SJHL player, who spent four seasons in Swift Current and Yorkton. Originally from Saskatoon, he played U18 hockey with his hometown Contacts and Blazers.

He recently served on the board of directors for the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos and Saskatchewan High School Athletics.

“I look forward to collaborating with our 12 teams and their many volunteers, coaches and players to make the SJHL Canada’s premier junior hockey league,” McIntyre said in a news release.

“Saskatchewan has a very strong minor hockey community and our AAA midget league is among the best in Canada. The continued growth and development of Saskatchewan players will be paramount.”

McIntyre recently retired from a 30-year career in education – including 20 years in a senior leadership role, according to the league.

”Kyle McIntyre embodies everything that we were looking for in a commissioner and in a league. Passion, hard work, reliability, and desire to push our game to the next level. Kyle Adamson, chairman of the SJHL Board of Governors, said in a news release.

“With a proven track record in his previous positions, we feel Mr. McIntyre was the best fit to implement our vision as a league.”

McIntyre will step into the role fully on June 1, the league said.

Bill Chow, the former commissioner, stepped down from the role on March 31, after more than 10 years on the job.

“We are grateful to have the leadership of Mr. Bill Chow for the next month to help with the transition and are pleased we have an opportunity to celebrate his previous 11 years as commissioner,” Adamson said.