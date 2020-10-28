YORKTON -- In 2019, the Taphorn twins returned home and joined the SJHL Yorkton Hyundai Terriers' roster.

This year, they will both be wearing the coveted "C" on their jerseys.

Kaeden will be serving as captain while on the road, while Keenan will be filling the duties while on home ice.

Kaeden says being able to cap off their junior career as captains together is a huge honour.

"Us sharing it, that makes it an even bigger honour. We've been playing together our whole lives," said Kaeden.

He says the team has shown great chemistry on the ice during the past two exhibition games against Melville.

His brother Keenan agrees the team is off to a good start.

"Obviously it’s been a different year with Covid and everything. We're just taking it day-by-day and following the guidelines and regulations, but it's been fun." said Keenan.

He says while they were a little rusty at first, they brushed it off.

Head coach Mat Hehr says he is very impressed with the team so far.

"This year we seem to be more of a defensive-minded team and a hardworking team… we're going to be a hard team to play against." Hehr said.

While the captains are eager to hit the ice for the regular season, team officials are concerned about not being able to fill seats in order to get much-needed financial backing.

"With capacity right now we don't know exactly what we're going to have for our season opener,” said Dylan Johnson, who does marketing and public relations for the Terriers.

Team officials are working to expand sponsorship income this season as they brace for lower gate admissions and 50/50 revenue.

Terriers staff are also hoping more people will be allowed to attend games before the season opener against the visiting Humboldt Broncos on Nov. 6.

The Terriers wrap up the exhibition series against the Melville Millionaires with two more games on Oct. 30 and 31.