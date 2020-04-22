REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) will hold simulated playoff games on PlayStation 4.

According to the league, it is currently inputting its teams, rosters, as well as team and player stats into NHL 2020. The simulation is set to begin on Thursday evening.

Live broadcasters will be calling the play-by-play.

The schedule for the simulation is:

LaRonge Ice Wolves @ Yorkton Terriers GAME 5

April 23rd 7:00 PM

Nipawin Hawks @ Battleford North Stars GAME 5

April 24th 7:00 PM

Estevan Bruins @ Melfort Mustangs GAME 5

April 25th 2:00 PM

Battleford North Stars @ Nipawin Hawks GAME 6 (If Necessary)

April 25th 6:30 PM

Yorkton Terries @ LaRonge Ice Wolves GAME 6

April 26th 3:00 PM

Melfort Mustangs @ Battleford North Stars GAME 6 (If Necessary)

April 26th 6:00 PM

Nipawin Hawks @ Nipawin Hawks GAME 7 (If Necessary)

April 27th 5:00 PM

LaRonge Ice Wolves @ Yorkton Terriers GAME 7 (If Necessary)

April 27th 7:00 PM

Estevan Bruins @ Melfort Mustangs GAME 7 (If Necessary