Skating on Wascana Lake returns to Waskimo
Competitors in the outhouse races at Waskimo wait at the start line on Feb. 19, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 10:00AM CST
For the first time in 16 years, people will be able to skate on Wascana Lake as part of Waskimo this year.
Despite a month-long deep freeze, Waskimo will go ahead as planned on Monday. The Family Day event also features outhouse races, a polar plunge and horse-drawn sleigh rides.
Events begin at 11 a.m. and run all day.