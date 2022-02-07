'Slap in the face': Sask. labour groups calling for public COVID-19 testing, health measures to remain in place

Representatives from several Saskatchewan unions and federations are calling on the provincial government to keep COVID-19 public safety measures in place.

Last week, the province announced it is limiting PCR testing to those deemed high risk. Daily case counts, hospitalizations and death rates will no longer be reported.

Additionally, Premier Scott Moe pledged an end to proof of vaccination or negative test policies in the near future.

But some unions say now is not the time for these measures to be dropped.

Lori Johb, the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) , said workers won’t stay silent when it comes to safety.

“We want our workers to be safe,” Johb said at a Speak up for Safety rally on Monday.

Representatives from the education sector, CUPE healthcare workers, the union for Sask Gaming employees, the University of Regina Students Union and more attended the rally. All were calling for the province to keep current public health measures, including public testing, in place.

The SFL is kicking off a Speak up for Safety month - encouraging all workers in the province to share their feelings on COVID-19 measures.

“Talk to somebody, talk to us, talk to your MLA. Make sure that your voice is being heard,” Johb said. “You don’t have to be on the far end of either spectrum. We know there are so many people that are right in the middle.”

The SFL is calling for the province to scrap plans to cancel public access to PCR testing, daily case reporting and proof of vaccination.

It’s also asking for proper PPE for all workers, 10 days of paid sick leave for all workers and for the province to ensure there are safe staffing levels in hospitals, schools and other public services.

“We want this pandemic to end. Everybody wants this to be over,” Johb said. “But the reality is that COVID-19 remains a serious health issue and a safety hazard for workers. These measures must be taken now to ensure workers are kept safe.”

Judy Henley, a health care worker and the president of CUPE Saskatchewan, said dropping the restrictions is a “slap in the face” to health care workers in the province who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We still have a record number of patients in hospital. The number of outbreaks in Saskatchewan care homes continues to climb,” she said. “Staffing shortages are so bad that many rural facilities are closed.”

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday morning.

PRIORITIES SHIFTING

Not everyone sees continuing widespread restrictions and access to testing as a priority given the current state of COVID-19.

Dr. Joseph Blondeau, the provincial lead for clinical microbiology with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said because Omicron is causing a milder infections in the general population, testing strategies should change.

“The data is showing that people who are not at risk in the general population are probably not benefitting from testing now. Certainly not PCR testing,” Blondeau told CTV News in an interview.

He said new data indicates that up to 80 per cent of the population may be or have been asymptomatically infected.

“We’re not going to pick that up [through PCR testing] anyway because these individuals are not going to go and get tested because they have no reason to go get tested,” he said.

He said we’re at a point when focusing on vulnerable populations including long term care homes and health care workers is where the priority needs to be going forward.

Blondeau said Omicron numbers are appearing the peak across the country. He said hospitalization stays for Omicron patients are fewer and the number of people requiring intubation is down.

“All of these are trends, not only in Saskatchewan but across the country, that suggest that this virus is starting to behave more like a seasonal respiratory virus,” Blondeau said.

For people who may be nervous about decreased testing opportunities and restrictions dropping in the near future, Blondeau said vaccinations remain the best defence.

“Everybody is concerned when there is uncertainty,” he said. “If you’re a person that’s subject to panic, recognize that by being immunized that’s a big help to you, and you still have the opportunity to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable.”

Blondeau said as we move forward through the pandemic, weekly numbers will have to be evaluated to see whether or not cases continue to drop.

CTV News reached out to the province for comment on the calls to scrap the stoppage of public PCR testing and daily reporting. It sent back an emailed statement saying the health and safety of workers and those they serve has been a priority throughout the pandemic.

“The Government of Saskatchewan if supporting both employers and workers through enhanced job protection for those that need to take time away when ill, or to care for others,” the statement said. “We will continue to work with employers as we transition to living with Covid."