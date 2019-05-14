

CTV Regina





Tuesday is Slow Down and Move Over Day, a national day of safety for tow truck operators.

The day is meant to bring awareness to the risk tow truck drivers face when working on the provinces highways.

“We are reminding drivers that they can provide a safe working environment for those working on our highways, by slowing down and moving over. said Bruce Anderson, Director, CAA Saskatchewan Board of Directors.

The Road Responders Association is working to further enhance safety for the more than 220 towing companies across Saskatchewan.

Over 100 tow truck drivers were killed in North America last year.