Real estate sales in the Regina slowed down in 2017 compared to the year before.

According to numbers released by the Association of Regina Realtors, there were 3,271 reported residential sales in Regina and the surrounding area. The Regina Realtors Association says that’s four per cent less than the number of sales in 2016.

The city saw a five per cent drop in sales in 2017 compared to 2016.

The association says 2017 was the slowest year since the residential real estate boom of 2007. It attributes the drop to slower economic and job growth, higher supply levels and federal changes to mortgage financing rules.

While fewer homes are selling, the number of homes for sale is about 19 per cent higher than in 2016, up from 991 to 1,183. The association says that’s due to fewer sales and a longer amount of time it takes for homes to sell.

The association does predict economic growth for 2018 in Regina, which should help stimulate demand for housing, it says.

