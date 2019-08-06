

CTV Regina





The failure of a small appliance is thought to be the cause of a house fire early Tuesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. Regina Fire crews were called to a home in the 100 block of McMurchy Ave. When crews arrived on scene flames were seen coming from the kitchen window.

Crews fought the fire from outside the home before it was safe to enter and continue extinguishing the blaze from inside the home. No one was inside the house as the people in the home evacuated themselves.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes.

The home suffered extensive smoke damage.