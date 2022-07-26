Small but mighty: Team Sask. prepares for Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games
Small but mighty: Team Sask. prepares for Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games
Team Saskatchewan is looking forward to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.
Tuesday morning saw Team Sask. announce new team apparel, participating teams and this year’s flag bearer.
“I am very pleased to announce that the opening ceremonies flag bearer is Angel Besskkaystare from Wollaston Lake and competes in the sport of wrestling,” announced Mark Bracken, Chef de Mission for Team Sask.
Besskkaystare has a number of accolades from wrestling with Prince Albert’s St. Mary High School, but that’s not the reason why she was chosen.
“It’s an athlete that wasn’t handed things on a silver platter … who slept on the floor in Prince Albert to further her education … to live her dream of becoming a high level wrestler,” Bracken explained.
“It’s just a message all of our athletes need to hear.”
Besskkaystare said she was surprised and honoured by the announcement.
“It was shocking, but I was excited at the same time,” she said. “Because having to lead all Saskatchewan athletes is amazing.”
Besskkaystare grew up in northern Saskatchewan’s Wollaston Lake, her mother moved her to Price Albert four years ago. When she first arrived, she had no friends and found herself crying most days, longing for home.
One day, the wrestling coach came up to her asking if she wanted to join the team. When she went to her first practice, the students were running on the stairs, as Besskkaystare recalled. She says she joined them, and even though she fell several times, she did not quit.
Hesitant to go back the next day, she stepped into the wrestling ring and fell in love with the sport.
Besskkaystare explains that she became comfortable in her own skin, proud of her heritage.
“I had my fair share of injuries… an ankle sprain, a low back injury, and constant pain in my kneecaps,” she explained.
“But looking back, I tell myself, ‘This is how far I’ve come.’”’
With the responsibility of flag bearer on her shoulders, Besskkaystare never thought about the other responsibilities of being an athlete.
“I never thought about being a role model, especially in wrestling,” she said.
“Now I understand because a lot of kids look up to me especially in the high school wrestling and club.”
Besskkaystare leads Team Saskatchewan into the 2022 summer games with championships at the high school, provincial and national levels.
However, wrestling is just one of 19 sports at Canada’s largest multi-sport event, and this year, Saskatchewan will be represented in all of them.
“Out of the 19 sports we have representation in all 19, we’re not a huge province but we have such a great sport system,” Bracken explained.
Week one action includes wrestling, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, men’s soccer, rugby sevens, mountain biking, swimming, triathlon, tennis and women’s lacrosse and softball.
The second week will feature athletics such as canoe kayak, diving, rowing, sailing, golf, cycling, indoor volleyball, men’s softball and women’s soccer.
“Each of our teams has put in a tremendous amount of work to prepare and be ready for this moment on the national stage,” said Bracken.
“It has not been easy to prepare for an event of this caliber over the past two years as the pandemic has impacted training and competition opportunities for many.”
Team Saskatchewan will be represented by 377 athletes, including eight Paralympic and 8 Special Olympic athletes, heading to the games from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21.
Bracken is confident in the team, boasting that even though it’s a smaller province, Saskatchewan stands right up there with Ontario and Quebec vying for the podiums.
“Our goal is to finish in the top five as a province in terms of medals and flag points,” he said.
“I am confident we can make it happen.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Pope prays for healing for 'terrible' colonization
Pope Francis prayed for healing Tuesday from the "terrible effects of colonization" as he led a pilgrimage to a Canadian lake that has been known to Native peoples for centuries as a sacred place of healing.
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
Supply shortage for epidurals causing concern across Canada
According to Health Canada, epidural catheters are in short supply in four provinces— meaning that epidurals could become inaccessible to thousands of pregnant people who rely on them for pain management during labour.
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont. Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
4 children taken to hospital following crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over Canmore company's transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Alberta spots featured on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ helping boost tourism, business
Canmore is the latest spot in Alberta to be featured on The Amazing Race Canada, helping boost tourism and business in the province.
Edmonton
-
'Waters give life': Lac Ste. Anne Papal visit focuses on family, resilience, and 'journey of healing'
Delivering a healing message near the waters of Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday evening, Pope Francis focused on the resilience of Indigenous Peoples in spite of the 'terrible effects' of colonization.
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
Toronto
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont. Tuesday evening.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as Ontario real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Vancouver
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
-
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland as temperatures soar
An air quality advisory has been issued for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that could pose a health risk for some people.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health's monkeypox vaccination campaign expanded ahead of Pride
Vancouver Coastal Health has expanded its monkeypox vaccination campaign into more cities and is encouraging those who are eligible to get immunized before celebrating Pride.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo judge finds man not guilty of cocaine importation, trafficking
A man who was charged with importing and trafficking more than 11 kilograms of cocaine has walked free from a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom.
-
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating after 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.
-
'It's a big boom for us': Tubing returns to Cowichan River as temperatures climb
Vancouver Island residents are flocking to the Cowichan River this week to beat the heat with a tube ride.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Blue Door Soup Kitchen serving more people than ever
The Blue Door Soup Kitchen in Sudbury has been in operation for 40 years. Officials said volunteers are the backbone of the operation. Sister Nicole Berube has been volunteering here for 18 years.
-
Sault Ste. Marie looking to fill 100 part-time jobs
With pandemic restrictions gone, live shows are returning to the GFL Memorial Gardens and other venues in Sault Ste. Marie. This has prompted the city to go on a hiring spree.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.