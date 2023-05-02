Small Modular Reactors, renewable energy to be discussed in 'Power Talk' outreach sessions: SaskPower

SaskPower is continuing its ‘Power Talk’ series of public outreach, answering resident’s questions about the changing nature of Saskatchewan’s power grid.

According to the Crown corporation, the ‘Power Talks’ will cover a number of topics including nuclear power and the province’s current Small Modular Reactor (SMR) program as well as large scale renewables.

“Our customers have told us that they want to know more about Saskatchewan’s energy future, and we have made it a priority to share information about what options are being used today and what we’re looking at to power the province into the future,” Tim Eckel, SaskPower Vice President of Energy Transition & Asset Management, said in a news release.

“We are committed to having a dialogue with our customers, sharing information, answering questions, hearing concerns and understanding priorities as we design our future supply plan.”

The talks will include a panel of SaskPower experts as well as industry professionals.

Upcoming sessions include:

May 2, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. – SaskPower’s SMR Nuclear Planning Project

May 3, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. – Integrating Large-Scale Renewables

May 10, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. – A Closer Look at Supply Options

Residents can learn more or register on SaskPower’s website.