

CTV Regina





A small Saskatchewan village is boasting big city taste at the community’s local restaurant.

Stenen, Sask, is home to about 90 people and Rawhides. The family-run restaurant has helped put the village on the map.

“We get people from Swan River, Roblin, Yorkton, Melville, even people from Saskatoon and Regina,” said co-owner Frazer Will.

Rawhides first opened its doors in 2012. It was run by a family of farmers from Star City who had no experience in the restaurant industry.

“My father and stepmom wanted to get into the restaurant and bar business,” Will explained.

So, they did. The family bought an old school from the town and remodeled. With that, Rawhides was born.

“As a kid, I can remember even being here,” said Trevor Olson, a regular customer. “My wife went to school here, so it’s kind of neat what they did with the place.”

Shortly after the business opened, Will joined his father and stepmother as co-owner. Nearly six years later, the restaurant is still going strong.

Rawhides employs around 30 people in the summer, bringing people from Ukraine, India and Australia. Head Chef Isagani Puyos is from the Philippines.

“We had very consistent sales from the first year and then right until right now,” he said.

There have been a few bumps in the road along the way, but the family doesn’t regret taking the risk.

“I don’t know where my life would be at if I didn’t,” Will said. “I’m extremely happy that I joined the Rawhides adventure.”

Lately, the restaurant has been asked to expand further and open locations in other towns and cities.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Stefanie Davis