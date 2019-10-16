REGINA -- Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie campaign helped raised more than $124,000 for local charity UnderstandUs.

The local charity focuses on starting conversations about mental health with youth in the province.

Over the course of the week in September, local Tim Hortons stores sold 124,518 cookies in Regina.

"For one week we had the whole city promoting kindness and sharing a smile with those around them," UnderstandUs said in a Facebook post. "Years from now we will look back at this moment and we will celebrate how a large company and a warm community took the time to support a grass roots organization that went on to make a change in the world of mental health."

Last year's campaign raised more than $100,000 for the group.

The funding will help expand the group's university program, and help share its message across Saskatchewan.