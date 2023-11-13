Smile cookies supporting Ranch Ehrlo Sport Venture for second consecutive year

The Ehrlo Sport Venture has been selected for Tim Horton's Holiday Smile Campaign for the second consecutive year.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, the proceeds of cookies sold at participating Tim Horton’s locations will go toward the organization.

Ehrlo Sport Venture currently oversees five free youth recreational sports leagues, as well as offers an equipment lending program.

The organization’s mission is to provide youth and families with control of and access to recreational sports.

“What some of the funding would do is give us the ability to purchase some new equipment for our children,” said coordinator Chase Pelletier.

Funds will also be used to book facilities and other special events for the group.

Last year, nearly $67,000 was raised.

Both Tim Horton’s and Ehrlo Sport Venture hope to achieve the total again.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this again … and to be that charity of choice,” said Natalie Huber, the CEO and President of Ranch Ehrlo Society.

Cookies will priced at $1.50.

For those who do not eat sweets, there are options to still help out.

Tim Horton’s offers school and sports team sponsorships. The program offers such much appreciated help to the organization, according to Pelletier.

“It really gives us a change to build our leagues and affect more children and really remove barriers from sport.”