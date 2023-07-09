Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.
Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.
Both Regina and Saskatoon were included in the advisory, as well as Moose Jaw and the Battlefords.
According to Environment Canada, most of the smoke is expected to clear out overnight and into Monday morning.
“The smoke is affecting much of southern Saskatchewan, but is expected to clear out overnight in most areas as winds shift,” Environment Canada’s website said on Sunday afternoon.
Current updates can be read here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
'Constant source of love': Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habitat shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Memorial walk for missing Sask. woman in its 5th year
It’s been five years since then 31-year-old North Battleford resident Ashley Morin went missing. Every year since, the community has organized a walk to raise awareness of her case.
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
-
Family celebrates grandfather's lifelong friendship with boy rescued during Second World War
A Manitoba family is celebrating their grandfather's legacy after travelling to Italy for the premiere of a documentary about how he rescued a 5-year-old boy during the Second World War.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly sad': Fire destroys century-old home in Spruce Grove
A piece of Spruce Grove's homesteader history has been destroyed.
-
Protestors stand in solidarity with Palestinian people, look to 'change the narrative'
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Alberta legislature building for speeches and a march in solidarity with Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
-
Automobile aficionados assembled Sunday to help kids
The Mainstreet Cruisers' 30th Anniversary Show and Shine brought together a variety of vehicles, old and new, to help raise money for children's charities.
Toronto
-
'Constant source of love': Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.
-
Toronto man told city would divert big compost load to landfill
A Toronto man says one of the city’s garbage policies is rubbish after he was told a big load of compost he brought to a city transfer station would end up in the landfill.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators trade Alex Debrincat to Detroit Red Wings
Ottawa Senators trade Alex Debrincat to Detroit Red Wings
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa police respond to more than 20 suspected overdoses this weekend
Ottawa police said officers responded to 19 suspected overdoses on Saturday and another three Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Blind B.C. swimmer about to swim across the Strait of Georgia
Following months of training, Scott Rees of North Vancouver is about attempt what few have done before—swim across the cold currents of the Strait of Georgia.
-
Union holds rally as B.C. port strike enters second week
The union representing thousands of British Columbia longshore workers held a rally at Jack Pool Plaza in downtown Vancouver Sunday.
-
'Not at all enough': Driver ticketed after smashing into parked car, pinning 3 adults
There were some terrifying moments at a family gathering when a driver appeared to speed down a residential neighbourhood street, slamming into a parked vehicle.
Montreal
-
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
Dog rescuers pick up husky they say was left in crate during Montreal heatwave
A Montreal pet agency says they've picked up a a husky that was kept locked in a crate on a balcony for more than 48 hours during a heat wave. “We knew we had to do something because this is neglect to the maximum,” said Kim Desautels, co-founder of Rescue All Dogs.
-
Passengers quickly removed from plane above vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac
Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac. A vehicle caught fire while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
'Morally distressed': Nurses rally outside Victoria General Hospital over staffing shortages
The BC Nurses Union organized a rally outside Victoria General Hospital Sunday afternoon, calling on Island Health and the province to address staffing shortages at the hospital.
-
Local artist's song about 'vanishing bees' inspires global listeners to dance
A B.C. artist wrote a song about 'vanishing bees' to raise awareness of protecting the keystone species, and now remixes of it are getting people to dance around the world.
-
Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: college
A Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
Atlantic
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
Shelburne County, N.S., resident whose home was destroyed by wildfire calls past month ‘extremely difficult’
As Melissa Nickerson stands in front of the shell of her former home in Thomasville, N.S., it’s hard not to become emotional. Her property is one of 60 homes and cottages destroyed in the Barrington Lake wildfire in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Highest number of transport truck collisions in ten years: OPP
Transport truck collisions are at the highest number in ten years in Ontario, according to provincial police.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water
The location for a new Kitchener-Waterloo hospital, the end of the London-Kitchener GO Train, and a big lottery win round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'An incredibly unique thing': Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
K-W and Area Bug Club puts on Volkswagen Beetle car show
Volkswagen Beetles of all shapes, sizes, colours, and ages were out on display for a very unique car show on Sunday.