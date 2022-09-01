'Sneaky cold' winter, warm spring expected for Sask.: Old Farmer's Almanac editor

Saskatchewan can expect a cold winter this year followed by a warm and slightly wetter than average spring, according to the editor of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Jack Burnett.

Bitterly cold weather will arrive in Saskatchewan as soon as the second half of November and be spread throughout the entire season, Burnett said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“Sneaky cold and kind of an up and down winter,” Burnett said. “We’re looking for the really heavy cold to be at the end of November, first part of December, first part of January, end of January and end of February.”

Snowfall will be spread across the winter as well and is not expected to all come in one event.

“End of December and end of January, those are the heavy duty snow periods,” Burnett said.

With the most intense cold expected to be in the past by the time March arrives, Burnett said spring is looking to be slightly warmer and wetter than normal in Saskatchewan.

“We are looking at spring to be a little bit warmer and a little bit wetter than normal but that’s not by much.”

Burnett does think it is going to be a favourable spring for farmers.

“There will be moisture in the ground from winter but it will be more front loaded, so it will have been in there, [the ground] it will have been cold and it can release slowly and I think it [spring] will be good and everything will be fine,” he said.

Burnett said last year their outlook was about 75 per cent accurate, which he said is slightly below their average.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been providing a snapshot at the upcoming forecast for over 230 years.

Currently, heat warnings are in effect across much of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Moose Jaw. A high of 35C is expected in the Queen City on Thursday, which could break the record of 35.0 set in 1929.

A brief reprive is expected for Friday before temperarures in the low to mid 30's return for the foreseeable future.