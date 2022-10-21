Snow is coming back to Sask. this weekend

Hey there snow, long time no see. We enjoyed the summer and started fall without the mixed precipitation and white stuff, but it looks like we're back at it heading into the second last weekend of October.

That's right, the first snowfall of the season looks to be on tap this weekend. So get out those jackets and your winter driving skills (or maybe change your travel plans heading through the end of the weekend).

The weather maker here starts in the upper atmosphere as the Jetstream plunges southward creating a trough over western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. From there, a Colorado Low will form that will make its way into the Prairies heading through the weekend. This is going to bring the first shot of snow and wintry weather into Saskatchewan.

Well let's talk about the weather this weekend... And yes that means snow. It looks like an upper trough will lead to a Colorado Low which will impact Sask as we head through the weekend with rain changing to snow as Arctic air mixes in. Wind picks up Sun too. #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/cCa82YYFJ3 — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) October 21, 2022

From the look of things, the rain will start in southwest Saskatchewan Saturday morning along an inverted trough. Then the rain will start to change to snow as the day progresses and the low moves eastward. Arctic air will start to fill in on the west side of the system, triggering the change in precipitation types.

Rain will start in southeast Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon into the evening, and slowly shift to snow as we head through Sunday. The precipitation looks to continue through to Monday morning in places like Regina and the Southeast, whereas things clear up in the southwest late on Sunday.

On Sunday as this low continues to track east into Manitoba, gusty conditions are expected in its wake. That could lead to reduced visibilities as well as issues with snow that has accumulated, especially on trees that still have leaves.

So how much snow are we going to get? I know this is what everyone wants to know and I'll be honest, this is the million-dollar question.

There is still some model variation and uncertainty with this event with some of the biggest issues being the track of the low, temperatures hovering around freezing and the timing of the switch from rain to snow. That means it is hard to pin down totals of both rain and snow.

Accumulations are still highly variable, depending on the rain snow boundary and the switch from rain to snow. Temperatures hover around or just above freezing. So we will likely be seeing heavy wet snow. that may make travel hazardous. pic.twitter.com/tItryQUqTH — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) October 21, 2022

braIf the system moves east along a different path than expected, then the accumulations will be widely different across the province. Alternatively, if the rain transitions faster to snow because of the cold Arctic air filling in behind it, then the snowfall totals will be higher than rainfall.

A lot of the precipitation that falls will be heavy wet snow or snow mixed with rain! Current models are suggesting anywhere from seven to 27 centimetres of snow (with the latter seeming to be an outlier), with total precipitation for the weekend upwards of 30 millimetres on most models.

Likely we will see a few centimetres of snow accumulating on the ground across southern parts of the province, though there will also be quite a lot of melting though as this is the first system of the year and the ground is warmer than freezing. It is also safe to say higher accumulations are likely at higher elevations.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across a large portion of southern Saskatchewan because this looks to be the first snowfall of the season.

The main concerns from this statement are reduced visibilities on highways in falling snow, as well as "heavy wet snow accumulating on trees with foliage combined with strong gusty winds have the potential to damage ground utility infrastructure".

Stay safe out there this weekend, drive carefully in the snow, and watch for rapidly changing conditions!