Snow squall warnings issued for southeast Sask.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The affected areas include Yorkton, Moosomin, Weyburn, Estevan and Carlyle, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

"A snow squall is a brief period where falling snow and gusting winds lead to reduced or near zero visibility. Often associated with frontal zones, they move through a region fairly quickly, but are a dangerous winter hazard because of the whiteout conditions they bring," CTV News Regina meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said.

“A warm front is moving through southeastern Saskatchewan bringing heavy snow and strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Environment Canada said snow and blowing snow is likely to cause reduced visibility for a short duration and said motorists need to be prepared for quickly deteriorating highway conditions.

There are no watches and warnings in effect for Regina, but snow with the possibility of rain remains in the forecast for Thursday afternoon with light snow expected on Friday followed by a drop in temperatures over the weekend.