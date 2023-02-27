Snowarama sets record with nearly $200K raised in 46th ride; Snowbirds raise nearly $70K

The Snowarama fundraiser set a record, raising nearly $200,000 in their 46th ride. (Photo source: Easter Seals Snowarama Facebook page) The Snowarama fundraiser set a record, raising nearly $200,000 in their 46th ride. (Photo source: Easter Seals Snowarama Facebook page)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener