Snowbirds pilot forced to eject as plane crashes at Atlanta Airshow
The Snowbirds are seen performing in this file photo.
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 12:53PM CST
A Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot was forced to eject from his plane at a show in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Snowbirds.
The Moose Jaw based flying team was scheduled to perform at the Atlanta Airshow, but shortly before the performance, Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier ejected from Snowbird 5. The plane crashed into an unpopulated area.
Capt. Domon-Grenier made it to the ground safely, and was not injured.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
The Snowbirds added in another tweet that “It is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.”