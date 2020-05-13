Snowbirds plan to fly over Regina Thursday morning
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:59PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 4:14PM CST
(Photo by Wade Munro)
REGINA -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Regina shortly after 9:30 Thursday morning.
The fly over is part of a series of fly overs across the country.
The Snowbirds plan to leave Moose Jaw at 9:30 a.m. and pass over Regina before heading north to Saskatoon.
The Snowbirds will leave from Saskatoon on Thursday afternoon for Cold Lake, Alta.