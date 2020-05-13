REGINA -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Regina shortly after 9:30 Thursday morning.

The fly over is part of a series of fly overs across the country.

The Snowbirds plan to leave Moose Jaw at 9:30 a.m. and pass over Regina before heading north to Saskatoon.

The Snowbirds will leave from Saskatoon on Thursday afternoon for Cold Lake, Alta.