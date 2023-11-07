Snowfall warnings replace freezing rain alerts in southeast Sask.

Snowfall warnings have replaced or been added to freezing rain alerts in parts of southeast Saskatchewan late Tuesday morning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) heavy snow is falling in southern Saskatchewan with up to 10 centimetres expected to fall in the next few hours before easing Tuesday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel conditions difficult, ECCC said.

Regina has been dropped from all warnings as of 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Updates can be read here while road conditions can be monitored on the Highway Hotline.