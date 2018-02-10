Dozens of snowmobilers rode through cold temperatures and hit the trails for the 41st annual Easter Seals Snowarama in Yorkton on Saturday.

Riders each collected a minimum of $200 in pledges to take part in the rally. A total of 175 riders helped raise $121,138 at this years event. The funds raised will go to Camp Easter Seal, a camp for children with disabilities and the only completely wheelchair accessible camp in the province.

"It’s a huge fundraiser. We really rely on donors and events such as Snowarama to help offset our costs that every year of course are increasing, we have about 8-- campers coming out so every dollar that's raised is really important,” Camp Easter Seal manager Marty Hayden said.

The total amount raised at this year's Snowarama will be announced Saturday evening.