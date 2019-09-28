REGINA -- People throughout southwestern Saskatchewan could see some snowy conditions, with winter storm watches and warnings in effect over the weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The areas of Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach are under a winter storm warning. Areas further north including Leader, Gull Lake, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik, Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky lake are under winter storm watches.

A system moving from the northwestern United States heading towards southwestern Saskatchewan, is expected to bring snow with it. Hazardous winter conditions are expected south of Swift Current and west of Assiniboia over Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday, where blowing snow is likely to reduce visibility.

This system is expected to reach Moose Jaw and Regina by Saturday evening, however, it will likely turn to rain by the time it reaches Regina.

The snow is expected to push north east toward the Outlook and Humboldt regions by Sunday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says snowfall totals could reach 30 cm near the Cypress Hills. Areas south and east of Regina could see either rain or mixed precipitation.

The heavy parts of this system are expected to avoid Saskatoon.

Drivers are being asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.