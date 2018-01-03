A snowy owl hit by an SUV and left stuck on the grille is recovering at Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation in Regina.

Images taken on Thursday show Salthaven rehabilitation director Megan Lawrence retrieving the bird, named Tahoe after the vehicle he was hit by, from the SUV. The owl suffered several injuries including a concussion and a fracture to his left wing.

“The woman who had hit him noticed he was still alive in the grille and knew he needed help right away,” said Lawrence.

Tahoe is currently being hand fed his food as he is not yet willing to eat on his own, but he is showing signs of being more alert.

"We'll have the bandage on for about 10 days to two weeks, changing it every three to five days. Once the fracture is stable, we'll continue medicating him for a short period of time,” Lawrence said.

“He will be in our care for probably a minimum of three weeks. And before he leaves we will do some flight training to make sure the he is strong enough to go.”

Lawrence said owls and other raptors being struck by vehicles happens all too often.

"It's common for raptors when they're hunting and chasing prey. They don't know to look both ways when they cross the road, so they end up flying in front of vehicles a lot and sometimes there's nothing the driver can do to avoid the collision,” she said.

Lawrence said she advises drivers to scan the highway regularly to make sure no animals are spotted on the road. She also encourages motorists not to throw garbage into ditches.