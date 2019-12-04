REGINA -- A Regina family known for setting up an elaborate Christmas light display is cleaning up after someone drove a truck through their decorations.

The Allens, who live in the Lakeridge neighbourhood, posted on Facebook that someone drove a black truck onto their lawn on Tuesday night, damaging most of the Christmas set up.

"With a heavy heart I post that the light show will be down for a while," the family said in a Facebook post.

There are photos of the damaged display on the Allen Family Lights page, along with tire marks on the lawn.

"So much time and investment lost," the post said.

The lights have been a tradition for the past two years.

The complete display, with more than 36,000 LED lights, was completed earlier this week.