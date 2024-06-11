'So surreal': Two Regina bowlers set to compete at Nationals

Regina’s Josie Brooks and Nelson Frank will compete at the 2024 National Bowling Championships later this month in Winnipeg, Man.

Brooks, 24, will compete in the women’s singles category for the third year in a row. However, this year she will look to defend her national title she earned for the first time back in 2023.

“It’s incredibly special. Nerve wracking as well but I’m excited to get back out there and hopefully defend my title and if not I’ll be fine with just a great finish,” Brooks shared.

However, she did share that last year’s excitement is serving as motivation this year.

“[That] was unreal. Like the feeling is so surreal. I still go back and watch the championship videos and everything and I still can’t believe it still,” she exclaimed.

It is a different story for Frank who will compete in the men’s singles category for the first time in his career. He has competed at Nationals before but in the men’s team category for Saskatchewan.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been trying to do for quite some time now. So I’m definitely proud of myself for finally making it. I’m really excited to get out there and compete with the best in Canada,” he said.

Frank and Brooks both qualified for the Master’s Nationals Tournament after top performances earlier this season, including this year’s Provincial Championships.

“There’s definitely a lot of good bowlers in Saskatchewan. So definitely beating everybody at the provincial was a very good goal for me and just the fact that I get to do it with Josie this year is surreal,” Frank said.

The championships runs from June 19 to July 5 in Winnipeg.