The Yorkton United Football Club believe that the preseason isn’t the off-season.

The team, boys aged 11 to 13, are preparing for the provincial league, still a month away.

Recently the team is especially motivated. Wednesday was their first crossfit session and the first team event since returning from a soccer academy in Scotland. The event was hosted by the Scottish Premier League’s Glasgow Rangers.

The team had the chance to visit Ibrox Stadium, an arena that holds nearly three times as many people as Yorkton has residents.

Muizz Oloko said he wasn’t nervous treading such a sacred soccer site.

“We're going to one day be playing on those types of fields,” he said. “So it's just something to look forward to.”

While in Glasgow the team played five games against other elite squads.

“We didn’t win, but I think we played a good game against our opponents,” said player Noah Wyatt.

Oloko said that the losses just provide more motivation.

“It just makes me want to work harder,” he said. “[The other teams] train almost every day, every week. I want to train harder to be as good as them."

Coach Andy Wyatt said that insight is still helpful.

“We saw a lot of development with them throughout the trip, living [and] breathing soccer,” he said. “So that's something I think will bring them more success out on the field when we join the [provincial soccer league]."

The league beings in May and the team is still a week away from getting back on a soccer pitch.

The players said the hard work has been worth it.

“Sometimes you just have to work harder than normal to succeed in what you do,” said player Nick Looft.