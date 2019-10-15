

CTVNewsRegina.ca staff





A video circulating on social media shows the extent of what officials say was a broken water pipe at Regina’s new Landmark Cinemas.

“This was an unfortunate incident and we apologize to Guests whose experience was disrupted on Monday,” Landmark Cinemas said in an email to CTV News. “Fortunately this was a fresh water pipe, the water was shut off quickly and the building was reopened in time for the late evening shows.”

The theatre said operations were resumed quickly following the incident.