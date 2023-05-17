Sod turned for future Moose Jaw joint-use elementary school

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

The sod was turned on Tuesday where a new Moose Jaw elementary school that will be run by two school divisions will one day stand.

The school is a collaboration of the Prairie South School Division and Holy Trinity School Divisions.

“It’s great news for our students of both school divisions and really great news for the city of Moose Jaw,” Giselle Wilson, chairperson for Prairie South School Division said.

Delegates from the Moose Jaw area as well as education minister, Dustin Duncan were a part of the ceremony while future students and teachers of the new school gathered to watch the sod turning.

The planning, design and construction of the school will cost nearly $69 million, about $19 million more than projections in 2020.

“New schools benefit the community both after hours and during the school day,” Ward Strueby, director of education at the Holy Trinity School Division said. “It’s something our students really need. If you look at our buildings, it was time for an upgrade.”

After completion, the school will be 110,000 square feet, with a capacity for 900 students. A childcare facility will also be included with enough space for 51 children. There will be separate gymnasiums as well as a shared resource space. Prekindergarten to Grade 8 will attend.

The new school is one of five major projects announced with the 2023 provincial budget.