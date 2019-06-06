All six crop districts in Saskatchewan are reporting 99 per cent of seeding is complete.

Seeding progress is in a good spot, with the five year average being 93 per cent for this time of year.

Ninety-nine per cent of spring wheat, durum, canola and canary seed are in the ground, and 98 per cent of oats, barley and flax have been planted.

Rain was minimal over the last week, with zero to 18 mm in the Rocanville area. Substantial rain is still needed across the province to help crop growth.

Top soil moisture continues to decline due to wind and lack of rain. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 22 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 31 per cent very short. Topsoil moisture on hay land and pasture is rated as 40 per cent very short.

Crop growth is delayed across the province due to lack of rainfall.

Crop damage is coming as a result of insects and strong winds, farmers are busy applying pesticides.