

CTV Regina





Solomon Elimimian practiced for the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the first time on Thursday morning.

The international linebacker signed with the Riders in May, but had yet to practice or play for the team because of an injury.

Prior to signing with the Riders, Elimimian spent nine seasons with B.C. Lions.

The Riders play their home opener on July 1. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. against the Toronto Argonauts.